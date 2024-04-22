Can you lead a yoga or wellbeing session at this year’s Bedford Park event?
Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park is returning this year on Sunday, June 9, near the Pavilion.
And Bedford Borough Council is calling on clubs, organisations, and passionate instructors to join the free event.
Amy Stevens, the council’s sports development officer, said: "Last year's event was a tremendous success, over 270 people enjoyed more than 550 different yoga sessions from a choice of 18 activities, so we're excited to build upon that momentum.
"We're particularly interested in showcasing a wide range of yoga styles, meditation practices, age-specific classes, and activities that promote holistic wellbeing, such as sound baths and laughing yoga."
There’s no need to book in advance for the free event. Just arrive on the day and sign a disclaimer. Yoga mats will be available for loan to those who cannot bring their own.
Interested clubs, organisations, and qualified instructors should email Amy Stevens at [email protected]. All instructors must have public liability insurance and be fully qualified.