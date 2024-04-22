Can you lead a yoga or wellbeing session at this year’s Bedford Park event?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park is returning this year on Sunday, June 9, near the Pavilion.

And Bedford Borough Council is calling on clubs, organisations, and passionate instructors to join the free event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Stevens, the council’s sports development officer, said: "Last year's event was a tremendous success, over 270 people enjoyed more than 550 different yoga sessions from a choice of 18 activities, so we're excited to build upon that momentum.

A previous yoga in Bedford Park event

"We're particularly interested in showcasing a wide range of yoga styles, meditation practices, age-specific classes, and activities that promote holistic wellbeing, such as sound baths and laughing yoga."

There’s no need to book in advance for the free event. Just arrive on the day and sign a disclaimer. Yoga mats will be available for loan to those who cannot bring their own.