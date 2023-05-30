It’s been launched on the back of last year’s success

Have you got a bike you no longer use?

If so, the council is hoping you’ll donate it for those most in need.

Following the success of last year’s initiative where over 100 bike were donated to Ukrainian guests, Bedford Borough Council is partnering with various charities in hopes of a similar response.

They’ll be one drop-off point at Priory Marina on Thursday, June 15, between 2pm and 6.30pm. The collection point will be in the main car park in front of the lake, near the totem pole.

Councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport, said: “If anyone has a bicycle at home, perhaps gathering dust in the back of a shed or garage, we kindly request you consider donating it.”