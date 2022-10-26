Bedford residents invited to spooktacular Hallowe'en party this weekend
There’ll be face painting, Hallowe’en cocktails and apple bobbing
By Clare Turner
Housebuilder Dandara is hosting a Hallowe’en event in Biddenham on Saturday (October 29).
The event – at its Saxon Park development on Gold Lane – will feature a range of activities including a sweet cart, a bar with custom-made Hallowe’en cocktails, face painting as well as an apple bobbing station.
There'll even be Hallowe’en buckets available for families to trick or treat around the development.
The event runs from 3pm to 6pm.