Housebuilder Dandara is hosting a Hallowe’en event in Biddenham on Saturday (October 29).

The event – at its Saxon Park development on Gold Lane – will feature a range of activities including a sweet cart, a bar with custom-made Hallowe’en cocktails, face painting as well as an apple bobbing station.

The Hallowe'en event at Gold Lane, in Biddenham, is on Saturday

There'll even be Hallowe’en buckets available for families to trick or treat around the development.