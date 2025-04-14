Bedford parks given refurb boost as paths get makeover

From left, Jubilee Park and Castle Mound

As part of a refurbishment programme by the council, footpaths have been given a makeover to improve access.

So if you’re walking around Jubilee Park, Allen Park, Southfields, Mallard Hill, Castle Mound, Priory Country Park or Bedford Park anytime soon, you’ll notice a change.

The works were carried out over the last 12 months – costing £118,372 – and were funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture at the council, said: "We are delighted with the progress of this refurbishment programme. Our parks and open spaces are treasured by both residents and visitors, and these improvements will enhance their overall experience.”

