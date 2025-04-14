Bedford parks given refurb boost as paths get makeover
So if you’re walking around Jubilee Park, Allen Park, Southfields, Mallard Hill, Castle Mound, Priory Country Park or Bedford Park anytime soon, you’ll notice a change.
The works were carried out over the last 12 months – costing £118,372 – and were funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture at the council, said: "We are delighted with the progress of this refurbishment programme. Our parks and open spaces are treasured by both residents and visitors, and these improvements will enhance their overall experience.”
