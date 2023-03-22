News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Park's basketball court and fitness area to get revamp

Work starts tomorrow (Thursday) and is due to be finished by the end of April

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:55 GMT

Major refurbishment work will start tomorrow (Thursday) at Bedford Park’s fitness area and basketball court.

There’ll be two new cross training units, which will include equipment for suspension training, magnetic bells and a small calisthenics unit.

This small shelter next to the basketball court will be replaced with a similar newer one

The existing gym equipment will remain in place and be incorporated into the new design – and the two play equipment items will be removed and re-used in another playground location in the borough.

The safety surfacing around the different pieces of equipment will also be upgraded and repaired.

New hoops will be installed in the basketball court and the lines will be remarked too.

And if that wasn’t enough, the small shelter next to the basketball court will be replaced with a similar newer one.

The works – which finish by the end of April – are being paid for through section 106 funding secured from developer contributions to enhance sports provision in the area.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The upgraded facilities will offer a modern and accessible space for people to exercise and play basketball in a safe environment.

“We’ll also be making the most of the currently unused play equipment being removed – with plans to redeploy it in some of our other popular play areas nearby, helping to expand our offer for local people.

"Thank you to the users of the fitness area and basketball court for their patience as we deliver these improvements.”