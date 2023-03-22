Work starts tomorrow (Thursday) and is due to be finished by the end of April

Major refurbishment work will start tomorrow (Thursday) at Bedford Park’s fitness area and basketball court.

There’ll be two new cross training units, which will include equipment for suspension training, magnetic bells and a small calisthenics unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This small shelter next to the basketball court will be replaced with a similar newer one

The existing gym equipment will remain in place and be incorporated into the new design – and the two play equipment items will be removed and re-used in another playground location in the borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The safety surfacing around the different pieces of equipment will also be upgraded and repaired.

New hoops will be installed in the basketball court and the lines will be remarked too.

And if that wasn’t enough, the small shelter next to the basketball court will be replaced with a similar newer one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The works – which finish by the end of April – are being paid for through section 106 funding secured from developer contributions to enhance sports provision in the area.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The upgraded facilities will offer a modern and accessible space for people to exercise and play basketball in a safe environment.

“We’ll also be making the most of the currently unused play equipment being removed – with plans to redeploy it in some of our other popular play areas nearby, helping to expand our offer for local people.

Advertisement

Advertisement