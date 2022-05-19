Bedford Ladies Tug of War Club to host national outdoor championships this summer

The event is to be hosted by the Bedford Ladies Tug of War Club with teams from all over England competing for gold, silver and bronze medals in men’s and ladies weight categories.

There will also be a mixed-gender weight class up for grabs, with teams each consisting of four men and four ladies.

The event is organised in weight classes with winners going on to represent England at the Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) World Tug of War Championships, due to take place in the Netherlands in September.

Bedford Ladies tug of war team representing England at the World Championships in 2021

In the past, Tug of War was viewed very much as a male-dominated sport, but participation by women has been growing and a number of ladies' teams are expected to take part at this year’s championships.

The Bedford Ladies team have been involved in Tug of War since 1988 and will be looking to defend the gold medals they won in all four ladies' weight classes at the 2021 National Championships.

The Bedfordshire Tug of War Club, who have both a men’s and ladies tug of war team will also be taking part. Their ladies team won a bronze medal at the 2021 Championships with the men’s team achieving a fourth-place finish in their first full season of competition.

Alan Knott, TOWA, spokesman said: “We are very much looking forward to the National Tug of War Championships in Kempston this year".

“Tug of War is practised at a serious level by our competitors, and while being amateurs, a lot of training and practice is required to be successful, and that will be evident when people come along to watch the event."We will have teams that have won World and European Championship medals taking part which should make for a very exciting Championship.

"English teams boast a proud record at International Tug of War, with England having won many Gold, Silver and Bronze medals over the past 50 years.

Bedford Ladies member Tara Adams, added: “It’s a great honour to be able to host the National Championships on home ground and put Bedford on the map.”