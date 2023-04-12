News you can trust since 1845
Bedford has highest level of play park vandalism in UK - but it's due to "proactive inspection regime", says council

We reported a staggering 13.6k incidents

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

Bedford has had more reports of playground vandalism than the rest of the UK, according to new figures.

But the council says it’s because it has a proactive inspection regime in place.

The play area at Bedford ParkThe play area at Bedford Park
The play area at Bedford Park

According to manufacturers Aggregate Industries in a freedom of information request, Bedford Borough Council received more vandalism reports than any other local authority by a some distance.

In the last five years, we had a staggering 13,609 reports of vandalism, whereas the next highest – Dudley Metropolitan Borough – only recorded 1,355 over the same period with Portsmouth City Council clocking 1,302.

Aggregate Industries said many councils across the country struggle with finding drugs paraphernalia and broken glass in public places, adding there was a noticeable rise in anti-social-behaviour during the school holidays.

But a Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “We have an outstanding provision of high-quality playgrounds, award-winning parks and green spaces in Bedford borough.

"The reason we have a significantly higher number of reports of vandalism is that we have an incredibly proactive inspection regime whereby we quickly identify and rectify any necessary repairs, renewals, or instances of graffiti or damage.

“We take extra care to provide play facilities instead of closing them down or not recording and fixing damage.

"Over the last two years, Bedford Borough Council has invested over £1 million of extra funding to keep these important facilities open and to deliver essential repairs.

"This significant investment in high-quality equipment is important not just for family recreation but also tackling issues such as social exclusion or keeping children active.”

