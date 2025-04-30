BBQ mistakes to avoid in Bedford or risk fines of up to £5,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the words of Neil Warnock, enjoy the sun by all means but enjoy it by being disciplined – and that means avoiding common BBQ mistakes that could land you a fine in the Bedford sunshine.

As the sun starts to shine, Bedford residents flock to gardens and parks to enjoy a barbecue. But while grilling in the sunshine is a favourite pastime, a few common mistakes could see your summer plans end with a hefty fine — sometimes up to £5,000.

Outdoor living experts, Vonhaus, have been warning of the mistakes you can make while barbecuing that could land you in trouble and result in fines.

Barbecuing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in Bedford, but a few simple mistakes could lead to fines and complaints. Whether you’re at home in Castle Road or enjoying the sunshine in Priory Country Park, staying informed about local rules can help you keep your BBQ fun — and legal.

Group of friends having party outdoors. Photo: New Africa stock.adobe.com

Check park policies, avoid excessive smoke and noise, dispose of waste properly, and use safe equipment. That way, you can enjoy the best of Bedford’s sunshine without any unexpected costs.

Here’s what to watch out for if you're planning a BBQ in and around Bedford, including areas like Brickhill, Putnoe, and Kempston.

Improper disposal of ashes and coals

A frequent BBQ mistake is throwing away hot coals or ashes too soon. In Bedford, disposing of warm coals in wheelie bins or park litter bins is not only dangerous — it’s against local safety advice and could cause a fire.

Bedford Borough Council advises allowing ashes to cool for at least 24 hours and placing them in a non-combustible container before disposal. Failure to do so could result in fines, particularly if any damage or fire risk is caused.

Barbecuing in restricted areas

Not all public spaces in Bedford allow barbecuing. For example, parks like Russell Park, Bedford Park, and Priory Country Park have rules about where and how BBQs can be used. In some locations, they’re banned altogether.

Before lighting up the grill, check signage or consult the Bedford Borough Council website. Barbecuing in unauthorised areas can result in enforcement officers issuing fines or asking you to leave the premises.

Using the wrong type of grill

While disposable BBQs are easy to use, they’re often not allowed in Bedford’s parks and green spaces due to the risk of fire and ground damage. Areas like Mowsbury Park, Addison Howard Park, and the Great Ouse riverside are especially sensitive to fire hazards.

Where barbecues are permitted, you should use a raised, reusable grill that doesn’t scorch the grass or leave burn marks. Using disposable BBQs in banned areas could get you into trouble with local enforcement officers.

Causing excessive smoke

Too much smoke from a barbecue can be considered a nuisance, especially in residential neighbourhoods like Kingsbrook, Goldington, or Queens Park. Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, this could lead to a formal complaint — and potentially a fine.

Avoid burning damp wood or using too much fuel, and choose cleaner alternatives like gas or smokeless charcoal. Position your barbecue away from neighbouring properties to keep complaints to a minimum.

Noise complaints

Everyone loves a good BBQ party, but loud music or rowdy guests can lead to noise complaints — particularly in quieter areas like Biddenham, Bromham, or Renhold. Under the Noise Act 1996, consistent disturbance can result in a noise abatement notice or a fine.

Be mindful of your volume levels and time of day. If your BBQ runs into the evening, keep noise down to avoid disrupting neighbours.

Littering

Leaving rubbish behind after a BBQ is not only inconsiderate — it’s illegal. Whether you’re grilling in Bedford Park, along the embankment, or at Priory Marina, littering could result in on-the-spot fines under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Bring bin bags with you, clean up after yourself, and use the designated bins. If bins are full, take your rubbish home to help keep Bedford’s green spaces clean.