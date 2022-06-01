The stage will be curated by the team at BBC Music Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks and they are inviting artists to join the line-up who will be performing over the two-day event.

Bedford Mayor, Dave Hodgson,said: “This is a great opportunity for local musicians, joining the BBC Music Introducing stage at the River Festival for the first time. The river festival is a spectacular event, with a quarter of a million visitors expected over the weekend. If you want a chance to get up on that stage, visit bbc.co.uk/introducing.”

BBC Music Introducing has helped launch the music careers for artists like Tom Grennan, James Bay, Griff, George Ezra and many others.

You could get the chance to perform at the BBC Music Introducing stage at Bedford River Festival

The summer festival season has already started with the BBC Introducing stage enjoying massive crowds at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Coventry.

You can hear BBC Music Introducing in Beds, Herts and Bucks every Saturday night from 8pm on BBC Three Counties Radio.

This July the BBC Introducing stage will be the home of under-the-radar music at the Bedford River Festival.

For your chance to be considered to play on the Bedford River Festival stage, upload your original music to bbc.co.uk/introducing.