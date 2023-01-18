Adventure awaits with the Ultimate Adventure Van launched after research reveals extent of screen time on holiday

Ultimate Adventure Van from Camplify with comfy beds for the children

Available for February Half Term and beyond, the van was created after research found that two thirds of kids (66 per cent) complain that there’s “nothing to do” on holiday – and that the majority of them turn to screens for entertainment, rather than getting stuck in with things that ignite their imaginations and sense of wonder.

This is the ultimate van to please the children and to please mum and dad, in fact to please all.

It found that just 15 per cent of children have played conkers before, only a quarter (27 per cent) flown a kite, and under a third (30 per cent) skimmed a stone on the water. Over half (53 per cent) have never built a den! Whilst on holiday, kids are more than twice as likely to spend their days watching content on TV, Netflix or Disney Plus than to read or engage in some healthy competition with a board game – with a quarter (25 per cent) spending up to six hours or more consuming digital content.

Enjoy a family holiday in an Ultimate Adventure Van

The Ultimate Adventure Van aims to change that. Full to the brim with activities and accessories that will motivate and excite kids to get outside in the fresh air, the unique camper comes equipped with everything from binoculars and telescopes for stargazing, to den-making and science experiment kits, portable swings, and a seascope for underwater exploring.

Sleeping up to five, the van has a descending king-sized bed for Mum and Dad, and bunk beds dressed with camping-themed bed linens and fairy lights for the kids. A bike rack for up to four bikes is also included, with space for more in the garage as you get from A to B.

Marie Carponi, Head of EU/UK Operations at Camplify, said: “Having a child myself, I know all too well how much time screens can steal whilst away with the family – so it has been a pleasure to work with the Ultimate Adventure Van’s owner to create such a unique and special van that will encourage and excite all members of the family for adventure.

“Some of my fondest holiday memories as a child include making dens, being outdoors, and exploring as much of our destination as possible – so I hope the van will help holidaymakers create even more happy memories.”

Ultimate Adventure Van is big enough to be indoors with the kids for some family fun

Richard Ryan-Youett, owner of the Ultimate Adventure Van, added: “I love renting out my campervan, especially to families. The sense of freedom and excitement that a campervan holiday brings is unrivalled and offering even more adventure with the activities and amenities included will make them even more special. I can’t wait to see what our guests think!”

