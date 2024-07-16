Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four of our parks have once again been recognised for their quality.

Bedford Park, Addison Howard Park, Priory Country Park and Harrold-Odell Country Park have received the prestigious Green Flag Award for 2024.

The internationally recognised quality mark covers all aspects of park management such as community involvement, biodiversity, cleanliness, maintenance and ensuring parks are welcoming and safe.

The judges feedback particularly noted the work put in by staff and volunteers; therefore making our parks an invaluable space for people and wildlife alike.

Priory Country Park (pictured) along with Bedford Park, Addison Howard Park and Harrold-Odell Country Park have received the prestigious Green Flag Award for 2024

On top of that, The Friends of Hill Rise Nature Reserve and Friends of Putnoe Wood and Mowsbury Hillfort both successfully retained their Green Flag Community Awards.

Hill Rise Nature Reserve is a 0.9 hectare site owned by the council and jointly managed with volunteers. Despite its small size, the reserve – in Black Tom – is able to support a great variety of wildlife.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure and Culture, said, "We are incredibly proud to see our commitment to high-quality green spaces recognised once again. The Green Flag Award is a testament to the tireless dedication of our staff and volunteers who work hard to ensure our parks are welcoming and well-maintained for the benefit of the entire community.”