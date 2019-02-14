Name an alpaca for your chance to win a VIP adventure at Woburn Safari Park

A furry herd of new arrivals is settling in well at Woburn Safari Park, ahead of meeting visitors at February half term. But two of the 10-strong alpaca herd still need names and we need your help!

You could win a fantastic safari VIP experience for four people; including admission tickets, lunch in the Safari Restaurant and a VIP meet and greet with the alpacas and a one hour Safari Off Road Adventure in a VIP Land Rover to meet your favourite animals.

The male and female alpacas needing names are both friendly, furry characters and they’ll be waiting at their new home - Alpaca Outpost - to meet visitors arriving on the Great Woburn Railway for a visit.

The lucky winner and three guests will enjoy a fantastic meet and greet with the alpaca herd, an Off Road Safari Adventure at Woburn Safari Park, admission to the park for the full day of their experience, and a tasty lunch in the Safari Restaurant! Send your name suggestions by email to competitions@woburnsafari.co.uk before 4pm on February 17, 2019.

Include your name, address and contact details on the email, and put Alpaca competition in the subject line.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The closing date for the Name an Alpaca JPI Competition is 4pm on 17/02/2019

Keepers will select a winner from all of those received. Where multiple entries bear the same winning name, one winning entry will be selected at random from those entries. The winner will be contact directly by phone on 21/02/2019

The winner will be announced on 22/02/2019 via Woburn Safari Park Facebook and Twitter channels

The prize is a VIP Experience to see the alpacas and lunch at the Safari Restaurant, for up to four people (includes one day admission and access to all free attractions at the park, including the Road Safari, Foot Safari and Leisure Area). The date of the winner’s VIP experience is subject to availability and must be booked with the VIP Experiences team (01525 290991 / vip@woburnsafari.co.uk) before 31st March 2019.

For more terms and conditions see www.woburnsafari.co.uk/alpaca-competition/