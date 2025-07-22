Your postcode could now be accepted by Bedford Credit Union

Bedford Credit Union is excited to announce that membership applications are now being accepted from the whole of Bedfordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Credit Union is a not-for-profit community bank owned by its members offering simple, straightforward banking services.

Credit unions are established under a “common bond”. As a community-based credit union, Bedford Credit Union’s common bond is a geographical one. When Bedford Credit Union was first set up in 1998, the area of common bond covered the district of Bedfordshire County Council, meaning Luton, covered by Luton Borough Council was excluded. In 2009, Bedfordshire County Council was abolished, dividing into the unitary authorities of Bedford Borough Council, with the Mid-Bedfordshire and South-Bedfordshire districts placed under Central Bedfordshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the change to the common bond, Bedford Credit Union now covers all of Central and South Bedfordshire.

Check your postcode

Bedford Credit Union Marketing Manager Katrina says: “For the first time we can accept applications from anyone in Bedfordshire including the residents of Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard. In addition to widening our potential membership, this is invaluable for offering a joined-up approach when partnering with other organisations who support vulnerable people across Bedfordshire as there is no longer a geographical divide.”

Anyone who lives or works in the area of common bond can become a member and start saving for just £5 a year. Members enjoy access to fair, affordable credit, junior savings account, a PrizeSaver account and exclusive discounts and offers on a number of national brands such as Legoland, Thorpe Park and Alton Towers, and a variety of shops such as Asda, Tesco and Morrisons. Members are also eligible for half-price membership to the Share Bedford Library of Things.