Plans have been submitted for nearly 57 new homes in Biddenham.

Developer Cala Homes has submitted proposals to Bedford Borough Council for the houses on land off Bromham Road

The site was allocated for new homes in the council’s Local Plan 2030 and included in the emerging Local Plan 2040. The council granted Outline Planning Permission on the site in 2020. Around 18 houses will come under the ‘affordable’ range.

An artist's impression of the completed development.

The proposals also include new road crossing points and bus stop improvements, open spaces, children’s play space, and new trees planted along the site’s boundaries.

The development will also be part of Cala’s Community Pledge, a programme designed to have a positive impact on the community including donations, volunteering, learning programmes and support initiatives.

Senior land manager Sean Watson said: “We are delighted to submit plans for our new community in Biddenham. Our proposal has been informed by feedback we received from local people during the public consultation to ensure their views are listened to and our plans offer the options people want and need in the local area.

