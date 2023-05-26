News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Plans submitted for 57 new homes in Biddenham

The council granted Outline Planning Permission on the site in 2020
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:09 BST

Plans have been submitted for nearly 57 new homes in Biddenham.

Developer Cala Homes has submitted proposals to Bedford Borough Council for the houses on land off Bromham Road

The site was allocated for new homes in the council’s Local Plan 2030 and included in the emerging Local Plan 2040. The council granted Outline Planning Permission on the site in 2020. Around 18 houses will come under the ‘affordable’ range.

An artist's impression of the completed development.An artist's impression of the completed development.
An artist's impression of the completed development.
Most Popular

The proposals also include new road crossing points and bus stop improvements, open spaces, children’s play space, and new trees planted along the site’s boundaries.

The development will also be part of Cala’s Community Pledge, a programme designed to have a positive impact on the community including donations, volunteering, learning programmes and support initiatives.

Senior land manager Sean Watson said: “We are delighted to submit plans for our new community in Biddenham. Our proposal has been informed by feedback we received from local people during the public consultation to ensure their views are listened to and our plans offer the options people want and need in the local area.

“We are committed to creating a new, sustainable community that will offer a fantastic quality of life for residents, young and old alike. At the heart of it all, we are dedicated to our Community Pledge, which promises to have a wider positive impact. We look forward to working closely with Bedford Borough Council and local residents to deliver this exciting project.”

Related topics:DeveloperCala HomesBedford Borough Council