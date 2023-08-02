Personal and business customers will be able to use it

A new banking hub is set to open in Ampthill.

All the UK’s major high street banks and building societies are working together to bring the hub to the town under the umbrella of Cash Access UK – but as yet, no exact location has been announced for it.

So how does it work?

Personal and business customers can use the hub which will be a shared space operated by the Post Office – though you won’t be able to send parcels or buy stamps.

You can withdraw cash, deposit cash and cheques, pay utility bills – and talk to a community banker, who will work on rotation from different banks.

The hub – which will have wi-fi – will be accessible to wheelchair users, guide dogs will be welcome and there will be hearing loops.