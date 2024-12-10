Lucky woman scoops £50k bingo jackpot at Club 2000 Bedford seven years after her mum did exactly the same
And it seems like it’s a family trait as her mum did exactly the same thing SEVEN YEARS EARLIER.
A regular at Club 2000 Bedford, the woman – who wanted to remain anonymous – said: “Bingo means so much to me, I love playing and you can also win big money. I have been coming to play here with my mother every Monday for the past 18 years, who also won the big prize here back in 2018. It really is a lucky place to come for our family.”
And she went on to say: “It was the best day of my life; I can’t wait to share my winnings with my family, we are going to have the best Christmas ever. The team here are fantastic, it is my favourite bingo club. I was in complete shock when I realised, I won.”
James Connolly, deputy manager at the club which is at Aspects, said: “We are delighted that our lucky member has won £50,000 on the National Bingo Game at Club 2000 Bedford. It’s fantastic news that this life-changing amount has been won by one of our best Monday customers, what an amazing Christmas present.”
Miles Baron, chief executive of the National Bingo Game, said: “We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 jackpot winner at Club 2000 in Bedford, we hope the lucky winner enjoys the winnings. The fact that she comes with her mother every week demonstrates what a great night out it is with family and friends. Clubs big and small can all win big on the National Bingo Game, and we love making winners.”
