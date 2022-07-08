Here's how you can take a look at Bedford Borough Council's accounts

The council's unaudited accounts are available for public viewing

Bedford Borough Council’s unaudited accounts are still open for public inspection.

By law, the council must tell residents and taxpayers how it spends public money.

This means any resident, or ‘interested person’, may inspect the council’s Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Until Wednesday, July 27, a hard copy of the accounts and copies of related documentation can be inspected.

The related documentation includes books, deeds, contracts, bills, vouchers and receipts.

However, items that are commercially confidential, or contain personal information, are exempt from inspection.

Borough residents can also question the auditor about, or make objections to, the accounts before they are signed off by the council.

The unaudited statement of accounts is also available online.

Further details of the Statement of Accounts inspection process, elector rights and contact details can be found in the inspection notice on the council’s website.

Anyone who is interested in inspecting the accounts in person should email [email protected].