Don't fall for this WhatsApp parking scam, warns Bedford Borough Council
It looks like a scam is doing the rounds on WhatsApp so be on your guard.
According to the council, some Bedford residents have received a message about a penalty parking charge via WhatsApp – but it’s a scam.
Here are some red flags to watch out for:
Urgent messages: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure you into making quick decisions
Poor grammar and spelling: Errors in language can be a sign of a scam
Unknown senders: If you don't recognize the sender, be extra cautious
If you suspect a scam, don't reply or click on links, delete the message and forward the message to 7726.