Don't fall for this WhatsApp parking scam, warns Bedford Borough Council

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:33 BST
The latest scam doing the rounds (Picture Bedford Borough Council)The latest scam doing the rounds (Picture Bedford Borough Council)
It looks like a scam is doing the rounds on WhatsApp so be on your guard.

According to the council, some Bedford residents have received a message about a penalty parking charge via WhatsApp – but it’s a scam.

Here are some red flags to watch out for:

Urgent messages: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure you into making quick decisions

Poor grammar and spelling: Errors in language can be a sign of a scam

Unknown senders: If you don't recognize the sender, be extra cautious

If you suspect a scam, don't reply or click on links, delete the message and forward the message to 7726.

