Don't fall for this WhatsApp parking scam, warns Bedford Borough Council

The latest scam doing the rounds (Picture Bedford Borough Council)

It looks like a scam is doing the rounds on WhatsApp so be on your guard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the council, some Bedford residents have received a message about a penalty parking charge via WhatsApp – but it’s a scam.

Here are some red flags to watch out for:

Urgent messages: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure you into making quick decisions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor grammar and spelling: Errors in language can be a sign of a scam

Unknown senders: If you don't recognize the sender, be extra cautious

If you suspect a scam, don't reply or click on links, delete the message and forward the message to 7726.