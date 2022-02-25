Council tax rise of almost 4% approved in Bedford - here's how much you'll pay

The average Band D Council Tax in 2022/2023 for the borough is £1,721.19

Council tax for an average Bedford borough home is going up by almost four per cent.

Bedford Borough councillors were asked to approve the council tax resolution at the full meeting on Wednesday (February 23).

The council is required to formally approve the total council tax for the residents of Bedford borough, including the council tax requirements of precepting organisations – such as parish councils and police.

The Police & Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire agreed the precept on February 1 at an increase of £10 – in line with the referendum limit of £10 per Band D property.

The Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Authority set its precept on February 10, 2022 at an increase of 1.99 per cent, below the two per cent threshold set by the Secretary of State.

The average Band D Council Tax in 2022/2023 for the borough (including parish precepts) is £1,721.19, which is 3.95 per cent higher than 2021/22.

The lowest council tax charge is £1,344.42 for Band A in Little Barford, while the highest is £4,312.96 for Band H in Stewartby.