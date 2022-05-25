Bedford schools trust to give free uniforms to pupils as cost of living crisis bites

A Multi-Academy Trust with schools in some of the most disadvantaged parts of Bedford is doing its bit to help out as the cost of living crisis continues – by handing out free uniforms to its pupils.

HEART Academies Trust is offering a blazer and tie to all 260 of its pupils starting in Year 7 this September and a school jumper for the 180 pupils starting Reception class.

The Trust, which is based in Bedford, will also give a free breakfast to all staff and a free lunch to those on playground duty.

David Morris, Chief Executive Officer of HEART Academites Trust

And it will also repackage surplus food and offer it to vulnerable families in the community, as well as give any unused food to the local food bank and the Salvation Army.

David Morris, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, said: “We have heard distressing stories of families in our community who can no longer afford to feed and clothe their children.

“The impact of the cost of living crisis is acutely felt here. Our community is at the heart of everything we do and we want to help in any way we can. Our children cannot be successful learners if they are not clothed and fed.”

The Trust’s schools are Bedford Academy, Cauldwell Primary, Shackleton Primary and Shortstown Primary.