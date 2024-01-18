Bedford residents encouraged to apply for energy-saving upgrade grant to cut soaring costs

Over 12 per cent of the borough is at risk of or already experiencing fuel poverty

Bedford Borough Council is inviting residents to apply for a grant to alleviate soaring energy costs.

The government-funded Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) aims to provide energy-saving upgrades to residents with off-grid gas heating systems, and eligible residents are encouraged to apply for phase 2 of the scheme.

According to 2021 statistics, over 12 per cent of the borough is at risk of or already experiencing fuel poverty. People that live in a cold, damp, poorly insulated and poorly heated home are at risk of increasingly high energy bills and risks to health.

The HUG2 program offers free-of-charge energy-saving improvements to keep homes warm and help residents manage their heating bills efficiently. Whether a homeowner, tenant, or a private landlord, you may qualify to apply for these much-needed upgrades.

Councillor Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Highways, and Transport at Bedford Borough Council said: "In the face of rising energy costs, the Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2 comes as a crucial support for our community. This program is an opportunity for residents with the least energy efficient homes to improve them, providing comfort and relief from escalating bills. I encourage all eligible residents to consider applying for this grant, as it not only benefits individual households but also contributes to our collective commitment to sustainability."