Bedford residents encouraged to apply for energy-saving upgrade grant to cut soaring costs
Bedford Borough Council is inviting residents to apply for a grant to alleviate soaring energy costs.
The government-funded Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) aims to provide energy-saving upgrades to residents with off-grid gas heating systems, and eligible residents are encouraged to apply for phase 2 of the scheme.
According to 2021 statistics, over 12 per cent of the borough is at risk of or already experiencing fuel poverty. People that live in a cold, damp, poorly insulated and poorly heated home are at risk of increasingly high energy bills and risks to health.
The HUG2 program offers free-of-charge energy-saving improvements to keep homes warm and help residents manage their heating bills efficiently. Whether a homeowner, tenant, or a private landlord, you may qualify to apply for these much-needed upgrades.
Councillor Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Highways, and Transport at Bedford Borough Council said: "In the face of rising energy costs, the Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2 comes as a crucial support for our community. This program is an opportunity for residents with the least energy efficient homes to improve them, providing comfort and relief from escalating bills. I encourage all eligible residents to consider applying for this grant, as it not only benefits individual households but also contributes to our collective commitment to sustainability."