Bedford people are missing out on free support available in electricity emergencies.

According to data from UK Power Networks, only 57 per cent of households eligible for its Priority Services Register are signed up.

The Priority Services Register provides people in vulnerable circumstances extra help and support in the event of a power cut.

The UK’s biggest electricity distributor is urging those who qualify for the Priority Services Register to make use of the free emergency service

Energy suppliers and network operators offer it - but each keeps its own register, so you will need to contact your energy supplier or network operator to get on it.

In the East, Bedford is one of the most under-represented areas on the company’s Priority Services Register.

People eligible for help include families with children under five, households who cannot communicate easily in English, those of pensionable age and people with mental health conditions.

Giulia Privitera, social sustainability manager at UK Power Networks, said: “Emergencies on the electricity network do not happen often, but we know they can be an especially worrying time for households in vulnerable circumstances, whether they are ongoing or temporary situations that need a little bit of extra help.

"The register allows us to direct support where it’s needed.

“Joining the register does not always mean we can restore electricity supplies quicker but helps us target updates and offer additional support if needed, so people can plan their lives while our engineers work on the issue.

“We can also put them in touch with an expert who can offer free independent advice on energy if they are worried about paying their fuel bills or need help to keep their home warm this winter."

Cllr Colleen Atkins, Portfolio Holder for Regulatory Services at Bedford Borough Council said “The UK Power Networks’ Priority Services Register provides free support for customers who need it.

“It is a really helpful service that can provide advice, tailored support if needed, and alerts during large powers cuts. I would really encourage you to look into it and sign up.”

You can find out more about UK Power Networks' priority services register online here.

Water companies also provide free extra support to vulnerable households and UK Power Networks is urging residents to register with them at the same time.