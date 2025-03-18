Bedford council forks out £15.4k in pothole damage compensation as 150 claims lodged in last three years

Bedford Borough Council has spent £15.4k settling pothole damage claims.

That’s according to an investigation by Accident Claims Advice (ACA) which has also revealed claims against the council for damages caused by these craters have risen by 52% since 2022.

It comes as the number of roads being left unrepaired by UK councils has hit record levels.

Up to 82% of roads flagged as needing maintenance were ignored by various councils last year – the highest proportion since records began in 2009, according to the latest Department for Transport (DfT) data.

Aaah... the dreaded pothole

And new data obtained by ACA via Freedom of Information requests has found Bedford council has had 148 legal claims lodged against it regarding potholes in the last three years with the figure increasing from 26 claims in 2022 to 42 last year.

It has refused more than 100 pothole damage claims since 2022.

But in 2023 alone, the council paid out a record £14,707.74 settling 15 pothole claims.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “The situation in Bedford borough mirrors the national trend and we continue to see increasing traffic volumes, coupled with extreme weather conditions. This has contributed to an increase in pothole and carriageway issues.

“It should be noted that claims may not be settled in the same year in which they are made. For this reason, it’s important to remember that the figures for compensation paid each year may not relate to the number of claims made during that time period.

“We repair potholes daily following timescales as per our safety inspection and maintenance guidelines. These are generated both by reports from residents and our own cyclical inspections. Any potholes reported to us will be inspected and assessed and if criteria for repair are met, they are then scheduled for repair as per our timescales.

“The recent allocation of £244 million for road maintenance in the East of England is a positive step, but sustained investment is crucial to prevent further deterioration and ensure public safety.”

Beverly Faulkner, ACA’s public liability specialist, said: “Councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths. A crucial part of this is making sure the land under their control is properly maintained. Failing to do this can put people at risk.

“The damage caused by potholes can be catastrophic leading to serious injury and/or costly vehicle damage. It is vital that roads are properly maintained. and councils are held responsible for the roads they maintain.”

Across Britain, pothole-plagued minor roads have fallen to their lowest level on record.

Steve Gooding, RAC Foundation director, said: “The number of cars is increasing, traffic volume is increasing, the number of potholes is increasing, the only thing not increasing seems to be the amount of money being spent on maintaining our local roads, which everyone in the country relies on whether they drive or not.”

The UK Treasury announced in the Budget in October that total local road maintenance funding in 2025/26 will be nearly £1.6 billion, representing a £500 million uplift compared with the previous 12 months.

More than £244 million has been specifically allocated for the East of England.

