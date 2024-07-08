Are you owed a fortune?: Here are the 28 unclaimed estates in Bedford
If it does, you could be looking at some serious coin as a list of 28 unclaimed estates in Bedford has been made public by the Treasury.
If your surname is any of the following, you might be in the lolly so get claiming. They include:
Bent-Wilson
Bontscheff
Brown
Cohn
Davis
English
Evans
Farkasch
Feeney
Gilbert
Kobylanski
It’s estimated that around £80 million is sat in limbo in Treasury coffers – and it’s worth noting the Treasury only advertises estates with a net value of £500 or above.
Unclaimed estates usually occur when the deceased has not left a will or the beneficiaries of the will can’t be traced – and the next of kin, following the rules of intestacy, cannot be found either.
The people who can claim is pretty exhaustive and include: husband, wife or civil partner; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren etc; mother or father; brothers or sisters; nieces and nephews; half brothers or sisters; grandparents; and uncles and aunts.
