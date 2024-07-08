Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Does the surname Bent-Wilson, Bontscheff or Feeney ring a bell?

If it does, you could be looking at some serious coin as a list of 28 unclaimed estates in Bedford has been made public by the Treasury.

If your surname is any of the following, you might be in the lolly so get claiming. They include:

Bent-Wilson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could be sitting on a fortune

Bontscheff

Brown

Cohn

Davis

English

Evans

Farkasch

Feeney

Gilbert

Kobylanski

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s estimated that around £80 million is sat in limbo in Treasury coffers – and it’s worth noting the Treasury only advertises estates with a net value of £500 or above.

Unclaimed estates usually occur when the deceased has not left a will or the beneficiaries of the will can’t be traced – and the next of kin, following the rules of intestacy, cannot be found either.