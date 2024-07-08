Are you owed a fortune?: Here are the 28 unclaimed estates in Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Does the surname Bent-Wilson, Bontscheff or Feeney ring a bell?

If it does, you could be looking at some serious coin as a list of 28 unclaimed estates in Bedford has been made public by the Treasury.

If your surname is any of the following, you might be in the lolly so get claiming. They include:

Bent-Wilson

You could be sitting on a fortuneYou could be sitting on a fortune
Bontscheff

Brown

Cohn

Davis

English

Evans

Farkasch

Feeney

Gilbert

Kobylanski

It’s estimated that around £80 million is sat in limbo in Treasury coffers – and it’s worth noting the Treasury only advertises estates with a net value of £500 or above.

Visit here for more details of the estates and how to claim

Unclaimed estates usually occur when the deceased has not left a will or the beneficiaries of the will can’t be traced – and the next of kin, following the rules of intestacy, cannot be found either.

The people who can claim is pretty exhaustive and include: husband, wife or civil partner; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren etc; mother or father; brothers or sisters; nieces and nephews; half brothers or sisters; grandparents; and uncles and aunts.

