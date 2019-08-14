Kempston chippy batters competition again

A family-owned fish and chip shop in Kempston has been judged one of the top chippies in the UK.

The popular Luci and Lina's Fish Bar in the town's high street has been shortlisted in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020.

It is one of just 60 chippies nationally to be recognised as going above and beyond in the quality of their food and customer service.

Owner Luci Coluccino, who runs the business alongside his wife Lina, said: "It's amazing and a great honour to be in the top 60 in the UK for the second year in a row and thank all our staff and customers for their support.

"The quality of our food is paramount to us and that’s why we only buy line caught fish, supporting sustainability and ensuring only the best quality."

The prestigious awards are organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry.

There are a number of rigorous judging stages to be named the best fish and chip shop in the UK including mystery shopping visits to shops, full business performance audits of premises followed by presentations to an industry judging panel.

Co-owner Lina added: "My dad started in this trade back in 1993 and now we have also got our son in law Jack involved within the shop to keep it going in the hope to keep traditional fish and chips going for many more years to come.

"We always try and think of new ideas and products to introduce to our customers, we as a family we test these out together and short list what we enjoy.

"There's a few exciting products coming in September."