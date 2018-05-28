How to deter burglars from targeting your home

Securing potential entry points into your home acts as a deterrent and helps keep your home safe. Here’s what you need to know.

Around half a million recorded home burglaries occur in England and Wales each year, making it one of the most common forms of crime.

However, there are certain steps you can take to help protect your home against break-ins.

The police service also found that burglars tend to target windows as entry points to properties because they generally offer easier access than doors.

“A burglar is most likely looking for an easy opportunity,” said Mark Fletcher, managing director of Custom Glaze in Milton Keynes.

“Checking you have the basic security, such as secure windows and doors in your home, can make a real difference.”

Figures released by the Metropolitan police service show that house-breaking incidents rose by 21 per cent in 2017.

Potential thieves will be drawn to homes where the windows are old or in a state of disrepair. Any cracks or damages to the frames or glass of your windows should be repaired at the earliest opportunity, particularly if the property has large windows towards the front, as this may attract burglars to peer inside searching for valuables.

“Double glazed windows can act as a significant deterrent to potential thieves, so upgrading your windows can help you feel safe and more secure,” said Mark.

While carrying out window repairs is vital, adding secondary glazing to existing windows can also provide extra security and reassurance. “If you opt for secondary glazing, make sure it is securely fixed to tough aluminium frames, making the windows extremely difficult to open from the outside. The extra glazing also has the added benefit of reducing noise and helping save money on energy bills,” said Mark.

For sash windows, consider attaching sash stops to prevent anyone being able to open the window far enough to climb through.

Along with windows, secure doors and properly fitted locks can also make a difference. Doors that are loose on the hinges, splintering or don’t fit the doorframe as tightly as they should, can be interpreted as an open invitation to thieves.

“Are any of your door and window locks old, broken or damaged in any way? If so it could be time to have them repaired or replaced,” said Mark.

“Don’t forget to check your back door, as many thieves choose this as an entrance point rather than a front door looking onto the street,” said Mark.

Vitally, you must always remember to lock windows and doors when you leave the house – especially the patio or bi-fold doors which can easily be overlooked.

“Locking the entry points to your home is essential. Having even the highest quality security glass in your windows and door panels won’t matter if they aren’t properly secured,” said Mark.

Many houses have just a single Yale lock on the front or main door to the house, which can leave the house marked as an easy target, as thieves can use a number of techniques to work them open. Adding a second lock can act as an easy and cost-effective deterrent, as it doubles the work for the criminals.

Remember that even a small or upstairs window should be locked when you’re out, as burglars can still enter through these.

