You won't have to lift a finger with this beautiful turnkey house in Bedford's Newnham Avenue

All the heavy lifting has been done for you. It’s been buffed and revamped within an inch of its life.

This four-bed detached house has a lot going for it – think separate sitting room away from the huib of the house, underfloor heating, a yummy en suite and even yummier family bathroom.

But the real star of the show is the back of the house. There is a frankly mahoosive kitchen/dining room – measuring a mere 33ft 9in by 19ft 4in – with full-width sliding doors to the rear garden. Perfect for entertaining.

The house – in Newnham Avenue – is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford with a guide price of £750,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

I’m off to buy a Lottery ticket…

Sitting room

Kitchen/dining room

Kitchen/dining room