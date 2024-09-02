This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)

You won't have to lift a finger with this beautiful turnkey house in Bedford's Newnham Avenue

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:20 BST
If, like me, you’re a little lazy then this gorgeous property is the stuff of dreams.

All the heavy lifting has been done for you. It’s been buffed and revamped within an inch of its life.

This four-bed detached house has a lot going for it – think separate sitting room away from the huib of the house, underfloor heating, a yummy en suite and even yummier family bathroom.

But the real star of the show is the back of the house. There is a frankly mahoosive kitchen/dining room – measuring a mere 33ft 9in by 19ft 4in – with full-width sliding doors to the rear garden. Perfect for entertaining.

The house – in Newnham Avenue – is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford with a guide price of £750,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

I’m off to buy a Lottery ticket…

This separate, self-contained sitting room provides a quieter space with a period fireplace and a full wall of fitted storage

1. Sitting room

This separate, self-contained sitting room provides a quieter space with a period fireplace and a full wall of fitted storage Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
This stunning large kitchen/family room to the rear of the house boasts full-width sliding doors to the sunny rear garden

2. Kitchen/dining room

This stunning large kitchen/family room to the rear of the house boasts full-width sliding doors to the sunny rear garden Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
The room - which measures 33ft 9in by 19ft 4in - also boasts underfloor heating

3. Kitchen/dining room

The room - which measures 33ft 9in by 19ft 4in - also boasts underfloor heating Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
This principal bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room

4. Bedroom

This principal bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BedfordRightmove

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.