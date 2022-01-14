Work on two Bedford housing developments almost complete

Work is nearing completion on two housing developments in Shortstown, where all but a few homes have now been sold.

Bellway is building 23 homes at Eastcotts Place – all of which have been reserved by buyers – and 163 homes at Eastcotts Green of which just four properties remain for sale.

The last few properties at Eastcotts Place will be handed over to their new owners in the coming weeks, while construction at Eastcotts Green is also nearly complete and will be finished early next year.

The four-bedroom Misbourne showhome at Bellway’s Eastcotts Green development

The final homes available to buy at Eastcotts Green include a choice of four and five-bedroom detached houses, including two showhomes which are not yet on the market. They are still open for potential homebuyers to look around and will be the last plots released for sale.

Luke Southgate, sales director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Homes are certainly selling fast in Shortstown. It’s proving to be a popular place to live and there’s clearly a growing demand for new houses in this part of Bedfordshire."

The final homes available to reserve at Eastcotts Green are a choice of four and five-bedroom detached houses, with prices starting from £490,000. The two showhomes yet to be released are the four-bedroom Nene and Misbourne house types.