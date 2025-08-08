Work begins on 133 affordable homes as part of Wixams development

Fraser Hopes, Managing Director of Vistry Northern Home Counties, Dave Lakin, Amplius Director of Development and Sales, and Lorraine Ford, Amplius Development Project Manager, put the first spades in the ground.

Work has started on more than 130 new affordable homes near Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading housing provider Amplius is working with Vistry Group to build 133 new homes – including supported living accommodation for people with learning disabilities - as part of the ongoing Wixams sustainable urban extension (SUE) project.

The properties will be made available for social rent and Shared Ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction work has now officially started, with the first homes set to be completed by March next year.

An aerial view of the development site.

The development is being part funded through Homes England grants.

Dave Lakin, Director of Development and Sales at Amplius, said: “By building these homes at Wixams, we’re helping to address the housing crisis this country faces and providing much-needed affordable housing to the area.

“We’ve worked closely with Vistry Group and Bedford Borough Council on this scheme to ensure it meets the needs of local people and I’m delighted to see work now getting underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By also providing supported housing, we’re helping more people to live independently in their own home, which is something we’re proud to be able to do.

“I’m excited to see work progress on the development and then welcoming our customers to their new home.”

Of the homes being delivered, 64 will be available for social rent, 61 will be sold as Shared Ownership properties and eight will be supported living accommodation.

Fraser Hopes, Managing Director of Vistry Northern Home Counties, said: “We’re pleased to be collaborating with Amplius on this significant development, which will deliver high-quality, affordable homes to the Bedford area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project extends beyond the construction of homes; it’s focused on establishing a sustainable and inclusive community that meets the diverse needs of its residents.

“We’re committed to providing a range of tenures, including supported living accommodation, which underscores our shared dedication to promoting long-term wellbeing and independence.”

The wider Wixams SUE will see around 4,500 homes built, as well as shops, green space and a mainline train station.