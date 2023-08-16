Who knew there were so many country piles for sale so close to Bedford?

If you’ve got a spare million or so, you’re in luck

We may be slap bang in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis but who says we can’t dream of being able to afford one of these gorgeous houses?

Just look at this selection of country piles. All of them are so close to Bedford, you can imagine hiring your staff of cooks, cleaners and gardeners while still being close enough to the hubbub of town and your mates.

Hell, if you had that type of cash, you could always buy new mates (only kidding).

I’ll leave you to looks around these beauties while I search down the back of the sofa for that missing winning lottery ticket...

1 . Bletsoe Castle - offers in excess of £4,000,000 Not only is this beauty in Coplowe Lane, Bletsoe, Grade II listed - it also boasts six reception rooms, nine bedrooms; six bathrooms, a gym, tennis court, stables and outbuildings. And if that wasn't enough for you, the impressive property also has a self-contained two bedroom cottage. Call Michael Graham, Bedford - 01234 676680 Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Hinwick - £7,950,000 This mega pile in Wollaston Road, Hinwick, is super impressive. The Queen Anne Mansion and Victorian Wing are Grade 1 listed, while the outbuildings including garaging, stabling and a dovecote are Grade II listed. There's an 18th century clock tower, three self-contained estate cottages and a tennis court. Call Michael Graham, Bedford - 01234 676680 Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Aspley Guise - £2,500,000 Would you just get a load of that flooring in the Great Hall? Amazing. Aptly called The Old House, this property - in The Avenue - is believed to date back to around 1575. There are six bedrooms, three with en suites and six reception rooms. Mentioned in Pevsner Architectural Guides, the property is Grade II listed. Call Jackson-Stops, Woburn - 01525 302098 Photo: Jackson-Stops, Woburn Photo Sales

4 . Maulden - £3,250,000 Another Grade II listed property, this lovely late 17th/early 18th century house - in Church Road - boasts seven reception rooms, seven bedrooms; two of which are en suite; outbuildings and landscaped gardens and grounds of approximately 14.26 acres. And, what's more, your social life wouldn't take a hit as it's within walking distance of The George. Call Michael Graham, Bedford - 01234 676680 Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales