What luxury: This house in Bedford's Goldington Road has a bathroom for every bedroom

Not only does this lovely house in Goldington Road have a bathroom for every bedroom, there’s even a downstairs loo just in case you’re caught short.

This period property – on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – has got space aplenty. There’s an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a separate conservatory and separate home office (handy).

Originally, there were obviously more bedrooms upstairs but now there are three doubles – and the principal bedroom has an impressive dressing room. Bliss.

And what will this stunner set you back? £875,000.

1 . Hallway What a welcome. The entrance hall has a ceramic patterned tiled floor, a stained glass window, and an original staircase with ornate balustrades Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining room and kitchen The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of units including a central island incorporating a breakfast bar, all with granite work surfaces. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and microwave Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Dining/family room This room boasts an open fireplace and plenty of natural light from a glass roof lantern and bi-fold doors to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales