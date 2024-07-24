Welcome to the cheap streets: Here's Bedford's least expensive ones over the last five years

With the average Bedford house price in May standing at £349,571, that’s a lot of lolly – and out of reach for most of us.

But help is at hand. Professional fast sales company Property Solvers has tracked the average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are across the Bedford postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

NEXT WEEK: We showcase Bedford's most expensive streets

1 . Merchant Place Five properties sold for an average of £60,760 in Merchant Place, which is opposite Albero Lounge, over the last five yearsPhoto: Google/Alex Brad Photo Sales

2 . Homebrook House 15 properties sold for an average of £69,299 at Homebrook House, in Cardington Road, over the last five yearsPhoto: Google Photo Sales

3 . Aelfric Court Aelfric Court, in Dearne Walk, Brickhill, featured twice on the list. For address with a MK41 7AU postcode, three properties sold for an average of £88,833 and for properties with a postcode of MK41 7AT, four sold for an average of £89,125Photo: Google Photo Sales