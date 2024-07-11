Water feature created to give ‘wow factor’ to development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A water feature has been created near the entrance of a Biddenham development, to give the collection of homes ‘a sense of arrival’.

The fountain has been installed at Davidsons Homes Biddenham Park development near Bedford, adding more life and vibrancy to the area.

Scott Chamberlain, Senior Architectural Technician, masterminded the water fountain from Managing Director James Burnham’s instructions to create something special and create a ‘wow factor’ for residents and locals.

Scott said: “The inspiration for the water fountain came from areas like Alconbury Weald, where there were bodies of water either side with an entrance running through the middle, and our very own offices in Blisworth where you are greeted with a water feature as you enter.

The water fountain at Biddenham Park

“We had some heavy constraints already in place as the road and roundabout were already designed, but we knew we wanted to create a feature which gives a strong sense of arrival. We also wanted to of course make sure that we are keeping children safe, which was addressed with the use of a three-bar ranch style fence and life buoys around the edge.

“We wanted to consider the fact that being by water and green spaces can improve people’s mental health, so it’s very important to provide those areas for people to enjoy. We consider ourselves to be, not just housebuilders, but also placemakers – creating spaces where people really love to live, explore and enjoy – so this fit in perfectly with our ethos. These blue and green areas are key to help calm emotions and connect with nature.

“The fountain pattern and height was also a key consideration – after all if done wrong, it’s easy to look as if you’ve hit a water main! That of course needs to be balanced by the water feature not being too small and unremarkable. After lots of back and forth, I really think the resulting design will bring joy to the owners of our new homes, and local people who may be passing by too.”

James Burnham, Managing Director for Davidsons Homes South, added: “Designing and creating this water fountain is the perfect way to show that Davidson Homes is more than just a housebuilder – we truly care about our homebuyers and want to create places that they will love to live in for many years to come.”

Davidsons Homes is building new homes at Biddenham Park near Bedford. For more information, visit: davidsonshomes.co.uk.