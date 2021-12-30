This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

Wake up to next door's deer herd with this former estate gatehouse in Turvey

Gorgeous three-bed house for sale

By Clare Turner
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:02 pm

This impressive Grade II listed property is in Bedford Road, Turvey.

It is on the market listed here with Artistry Property Agents in St Peter's Street, BedfordPriced at £635,000, this charming former estate gatehouse is really something else.

Picts Hill Lodge has three bedrooms and was built to serve Picts Hill House in the mid 19th century.

It's been extended, has underfloor heating, its own gravelled parking and even boasts an unexpectedly large garden.

With views out over the parkland of Picts Hill House, it's a little bit special.

Although the Lodge’s garden is secure enough to keep your animals in as well as others out - it's nice to think next door’s deer herd might come to say hello.

More details available on Artistry Property Agents website here

1.

The special dining room is in the old part of the home

Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales

2.

A full range of appliances are hidden in the Shaker-style kitchen

Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales

3.

The sitting room complete with its reclaimed stone floor

Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales

4.

The sitting room also features French doors

Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
Grade II
Next Page
Page 1 of 3