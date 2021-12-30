Wake up to next door's deer herd with this former estate gatehouse in Turvey

This impressive Grade II listed property is in Bedford Road, Turvey.

It is on the market listed here with Artistry Property Agents in St Peter's Street, BedfordPriced at £635,000, this charming former estate gatehouse is really something else.

Picts Hill Lodge has three bedrooms and was built to serve Picts Hill House in the mid 19th century.

It's been extended, has underfloor heating, its own gravelled parking and even boasts an unexpectedly large garden.

With views out over the parkland of Picts Hill House, it's a little bit special.

Although the Lodge’s garden is secure enough to keep your animals in as well as others out - it's nice to think next door’s deer herd might come to say hello.

