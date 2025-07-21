Two for the price of one: This property in Harrold features a flat, offices and even a cottage

Technically, it’s two houses – but if you really want to split hairs; it’s a house WITH a flat PLUS offices AND a cottage.
Called Brewbakers, this Grade II listed stone home was built in 1725 and is in Harrold’s High Street.
It’s got so much potential either for multi-generational living or as an income-earner, it’s hard to know where to start – but start I shall.
First you’ve got the five-bed house which has more height than you’d expect. There’s plenty of natural light, gorgeous timbers and exposed stone walls (delish).
There’s also a delightful, self-contained flat – which could be a nice little earner, or a dream for one lucky teenager.
Then there’s the separate stable conversion and cottage. It’s ridiculously peng.
The property is on the market with Artistry Estate Agents – which you can view here – with a guide price of £950,000.
