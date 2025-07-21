This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Estate Agents)placeholder image
Two for the price of one: This property in Harrold features a flat, offices and even a cottage

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Jul 2025, 17:15 BST
O to the M to the G, this place is something else.

Technically, it’s two houses – but if you really want to split hairs; it’s a house WITH a flat PLUS offices AND a cottage.

Called Brewbakers, this Grade II listed stone home was built in 1725 and is in Harrold’s High Street.

It’s got so much potential either for multi-generational living or as an income-earner, it’s hard to know where to start – but start I shall.

First you’ve got the five-bed house which has more height than you’d expect. There’s plenty of natural light, gorgeous timbers and exposed stone walls (delish).

There’s also a delightful, self-contained flat – which could be a nice little earner, or a dream for one lucky teenager.

Then there’s the separate stable conversion and cottage. It’s ridiculously peng.

The property is on the market with Artistry Estate Agents – which you can view here – with a guide price of £950,000.

There is a huge amount of office space, a bedroom, kitchen, dining room and bathroom

1. The barn offices & cottage

This huge, oak-floored dining room extension, once a snooker room, is perfect for dinner and drinks parties. Fold open two sets of doors and you can spill out on to the terrace in summertime; touch a button and the blinds close it off from outside

2. Dining room

As well as this gorgeous space, there is a pantry and a boot room

3. Kitchen

Leading on from the kitchen is this lovely snug which in turn leads on to the sitting room

4. Snug

