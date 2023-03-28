Two councils “held to ransom for millions of pounds” over Wixams school places

Up to 42 homes with public open space approved by CBC councillors for Wixams southern extension site

Two Bedfordshire local authorities “have been held to ransom for millions of pounds” over providing enough school places to cater for the Wixams development, according to one councillor.

A 19-acre site within the Forest of Marston Vale between Houghton Conquest and Wixams was granted planning permission by Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

Applicant Present Made Houghton Conquest Property Company Limited submitted outline plans to demolish the current buildings and create a community cafe with changing facilities – as well as up to 42 homes with public open space – at Great Thickthorn Farm in Thickthorn Lane.

Its proposals for the Wixams southern extension also include pedestrian and cycle links, parking and landscaping for land identified as part of a residential allocation in the CBC Local Plan.

There are two residential properties on the site with vacant farm buildings, according to a report to the committee. “It’s predominately large fields, most recently in arable use,” said the report.

“A mixed-use development of the land surrounding Great Thickthorn Farm, covering 170 acres, with up to 650 homes, a country park and a five-acre site for educational use, was granted outline planning permission in 2019.”

Senior planner Janine Richardson said: “At the time of the wider planning permission, this site wasn’t included in the plans.”

Independent Houghton Conquest and Haynes councillor Hares explained: “This application is in the centre of fields. If this goes ahead, it’s in isolation.

“5% of residents within the new development at Wixams don’t have a GP currently. They use urgent care facilities or the out-of-hours walk-in clinic. They’re unable to register.

“The schools are at capacity. This council and Bedford borough have been held to ransom for millions of pounds to improve that deficit and provide enough spaces for Wixams as it is now.

“We’re compounding the problem before understanding it. This is 42 homes in addition to the 650 proposed on the original outline application.

“It was meant to be a transition from an urban environment in the original Wixams to a more rural density. How’s this infrastructure going to be available and how will it be accessed?

“We’re in a Catch-22. We want the houses so we get the finance, but we need the money before the housing. This is a premature application given the current issues in Wixams aren’t yet realised.”

Planning partner of Bidwells on behalf of the applicant Mike Jones said: “We’re grateful to integrate this remaining leftover parcel of land into the master plan allocation.

“Key aspects we felt were lacking from the original permission were changing room facilities to support the sport pitch provision and convenience amenities to serve future occupiers.

“There’ll also be a centralised community cafe with retail provision and a seating area to provide a community focus.

“This won’t be brought forward independently, but in succession of key infrastructure through the phasing of the wider site.

