It’s the timeless feature that can effortlessly transform a room with natural light – the bay window has a charm all of its own.

Create a cosy nook with cushions and pillows (photo: Express Bi-Folding Doors)

Framing your view, it can provide a stunning aesthetic but how do you make the most of your bay window?

Jade Oliver, showroom stylist at Express Bi-Folding Doors, offers inspiration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Create a cosy nook

Plants can be used to dress the outside of a bay window (photo: Express Bi-Folding Doors)

“If the bay window area is long and has a deep area to sit on, convert it by measuring out the perfect cushion size that will snuggly fit in the space,” said Jade, who suggests having an accompanying set of larger pillows for back support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Make the most of your outdoor views

“If your house is south-facing, a bay window makes a stunning frame for any dreamy sunrises or sunsets,” said Jade.

“If your view is the centrepiece, make the most of it by keeping indoor décor simple with soft neutrals and add a statement accessory, such as a vase or vibrant-coloured plant, to the bay window to complement the view.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Go minimal in smaller spaces

“Allow any curtains to highlight the bay window and try not to overcrowd any small spaces,” said Jade.

“Surrounding areas should be painted in neutral colours to let the outside do the talking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you can’t fit furniture into the space underneath the bay window, layer in front of it with a sofa and small side tables to start building out the style of the room.”

4. Turn it into a space-saving storage solution

Jade suggests thinking about adding a storage bench or ottoman under the bay window.

“This way you and your guests can still sit and make the most of the area, whilst also keeping everything neat and tidy,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Be sure to cover the bench or ottoman with blankets and cushions so there is no sacrifice on comfort.”

5. Don’t forget to dress the outside of the bay window

“Bay windows can make a statement from the outside of the house too,” said Jade.

“On the ground level, add plants or shrubbery to accent the window frames, making them a striking centrepiece both inside and outside the property.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Window dressings are essential

“Utilising natural sunlight can transform the feel within a room, and having adjustable shutters or blinds will help create the perfect mood for every situation,” said Jade.

“Let nature do the work for you, whilst adding a contemporary finish which will help impact productivity for anyone working from home. "

For more information on how to make the most of bay windows, visit: www.expressbifolds.co.uk/news/bay-window-ideas-how-to-dress-a-bay-window/

Advertisement