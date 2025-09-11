Three-storey homes bring elevated living to Bedfordshire development

BN - 002 - The Kennett style home at Willow Grove

Families in search of a spacious new home can find everything they’re looking for with Barratt Homes’ three-storey properties at its Willow Grove development in Wixams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-storey properties offer families the perfect blend of space and flexibility, with separate floors for living, working and relaxing.

Located on Southern Cross, Willow Grove features a range of three-storey, three, four and five bedroom homes, suitable for a range of buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the three-storey homes currently available include the three bedroom Kennett and the four bedroom Parkin style properties, some of which benefit from offers and schemes such as Key Worker Deposit Contribution and Movemaker.

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “The thoughtfully designed three-storey properties at our Willow Grove development are becoming increasingly popular with families who want more space without compromising on location.

“These homes are built for modern living, offering the flexibility to create personalised spaces that suit every lifestyle.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the properties available to visit our Sales Advisers at the developments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willow Grove is a growing community ideal for families as there is a Nursery, primary and secondary school within the development. There is also planning and funding for a new Wixams train station to enhance the connectivity of the development for those who commute or travel.

Located in Wixams, the development is a short distance away from the centre of Bedford which offers restaurants, independent boutiques and green spaces as well as there being amenities surrounding the development.

For commuters, key roads such as the A6, A421 and M1 are all close by.

For more information, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8482 or visit David Wilson Homes in Bedfordshire.