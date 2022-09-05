News you can trust since 1845
This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This Victorian villa in Bedford's Castle Quarter looks like something out of Homes & Gardens

It’s yours for over £950,000

By Clare Turner
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:25 pm

Ooooh… this house is very grown up and sophisticated.

The interior is definitely like something from the pages of a magazine.

This three-storey six-bedroom beauty – in Waterloo Road – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers over £950,000.

So what’s it got to offer?

Well, there’s space aplenty with three reception rooms, a cellar, six bedrooms – five of which are double-sized – a top-notch kitchen/breakfast room, a big rear garden plus a porcelain-tiled outdoor entertaining area. Nice.

It's also listed here on Rightmove

Let’s have a sticky-beak ...

1. Entrance hall

The entrance hall features stairs down to the cellar

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2. Sitting room

This room has a shuttered bay fronted window and a feature marble fireplace

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3. Family room

This room also has a feature marble fireplace plus French doors to an outdoor entertaining area

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4. Dining room

This room measures 13ft 1in by 12ft 10in, has a built-in cupboard and leads into the kitchen/breakfast room

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

