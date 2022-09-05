This Victorian villa in Bedford's Castle Quarter looks like something out of Homes & Gardens
It’s yours for over £950,000
By Clare Turner
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:25 pm
Ooooh… this house is very grown up and sophisticated.
The interior is definitely like something from the pages of a magazine.
This three-storey six-bedroom beauty – in Waterloo Road – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers over £950,000.
So what’s it got to offer?
Well, there’s space aplenty with three reception rooms, a cellar, six bedrooms – five of which are double-sized – a top-notch kitchen/breakfast room, a big rear garden plus a porcelain-tiled outdoor entertaining area. Nice.
Let’s have a sticky-beak ...
Page 1 of 3