This Victorian townhouse in Bedford's Rothsay Place has all the modern bells and whistles

This five-bedroom house is a beaut and has got all the things a thoroughly modern Millie could ever wish for (dating myself there).
There are the ubiquitous bespoke shutters of course (check), integrated Sonos speakers (check), the obligatory bi-fold doors (check), built-in Bosch cooker (check), a coffee machine (check) and built-in wardrobes (check).
It’s spacious – so much so there’s a second staircase (spiral, no less) at the back of the house. Soak it up...
1. Kitchen
The kitchen includes a built-in Bosch cooker and coffee machine. There is a peninsula denoting the dining space and bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden. A secondary staircase leads to the study or 6th bedroom on the first floor Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford
2. Sitting room
The main formal sitting room is located at the front of the house, it has high ceilings and a large bay window which is fitted with bespoke shutters. It also has a log-burning stove inset in the traditional fireplace and integrated Sonos speakers in the ceilings Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford
3. Dining room
The spacious dining room currently used as a playroom has double doors leading to the rear garden. It has fitted shelving and storage into recesses Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford
4. Bedroom 1
At the front of the property with a feature bay window, this room has an extensive range of built-in wardrobes. It also has an en suite shower room Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford