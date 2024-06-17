This Victorian townhouse in Bedford's Rothsay Place has all the modern bells and whistles

This five-bedroom house is a beaut and has got all the things a thoroughly modern Millie could ever wish for (dating myself there).

There are the ubiquitous bespoke shutters of course (check), integrated Sonos speakers (check), the obligatory bi-fold doors (check), built-in Bosch cooker (check), a coffee machine (check) and built-in wardrobes (check).

As mentioned before, the house is in Rothsay Place and it’s on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, with a guide price of £950,000 – you can view the listing here on Rightmove

It’s spacious – so much so there’s a second staircase (spiral, no less) at the back of the house. Soak it up...

Kitchen The kitchen includes a built-in Bosch cooker and coffee machine. There is a peninsula denoting the dining space and bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden. A secondary staircase leads to the study or 6th bedroom on the first floor

Sitting room The main formal sitting room is located at the front of the house, it has high ceilings and a large bay window which is fitted with bespoke shutters. It also has a log-burning stove inset in the traditional fireplace and integrated Sonos speakers in the ceilings

Dining room The spacious dining room currently used as a playroom has double doors leading to the rear garden. It has fitted shelving and storage into recesses

Bedroom 1 At the front of the property with a feature bay window, this room has an extensive range of built-in wardrobes. It also has an en suite shower room