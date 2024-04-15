This Victorian house near Bedford School has had an impressive transformation

Now, this is what I’m talking about. Not only is this house a bona fide beauty but it’s good loads of space too.

We’re talking six bedrooms, people, (one with en suite and one which is currently being used as a dressing room), a family bathroom to die for, a family room, separate living room and dining room.

But perhaps the star of the show is the kitchen/breakfast room. It’s a got two sets of doors to the rear garden and a Velux skylight window – so plenty of light.

The house in Oaklands Road, near Bedford School, is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, with a guide price of £950,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

It’s been completely refurbished and repointed, with two new heating boilers as well as Cat 6 wiring for internet. But don’t worry, all you purists, it’s still retained lots of its period features. Huzzah.

1 . Family room The family room, at the rear of the house, has a bay window, a feature fireplace and Karndean flooring Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen features a central island unit incorporating a breakfast bar. The quartz work surfaces incorporate a Belfast sink and a range style cooker Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast room The breakfast area has two sets of doors to the rear garden and a Velux skylight window. The room measures 38ft 2in by 22ft 3in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales