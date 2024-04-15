This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This Victorian house near Bedford School has had an impressive transformation

It’s got SIX BEDROOMS, no less
By Clare Turner
Published 15th Apr 2024, 17:20 BST

Now, this is what I’m talking about. Not only is this house a bona fide beauty but it’s good loads of space too.

We’re talking six bedrooms, people, (one with en suite and one which is currently being used as a dressing room), a family bathroom to die for, a family room, separate living room and dining room.

But perhaps the star of the show is the kitchen/breakfast room. It’s a got two sets of doors to the rear garden and a Velux skylight window – so plenty of light.

The house in Oaklands Road, near Bedford School, is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, with a guide price of £950,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

It’s been completely refurbished and repointed, with two new heating boilers as well as Cat 6 wiring for internet. But don’t worry, all you purists, it’s still retained lots of its period features. Huzzah.

The family room, at the rear of the house, has a bay window, a feature fireplace and Karndean flooring

1. Family room

The kitchen features a central island unit incorporating a breakfast bar. The quartz work surfaces incorporate a Belfast sink and a range style cooker

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

The breakfast area has two sets of doors to the rear garden and a Velux skylight window. The room measures 38ft 2in by 22ft 3in

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room - measuring 18ft 5in by 12ft 11in - has a feature fireplace housing an Ethanol log burning stove

4. Sitting room

