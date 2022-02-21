This Victorian house in Bedford's Rothsay Gardens has a split level kitchen

Ooooh, this detached house in Rothsay Gardens is a bit tasty.

It's got it all going on - combining period feature with modern touches.

Particularly gorgeous is a split level kitchen/breakfast/family room with bi-fold doors connecting to the garden.

It's on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford for £1,350,000

The late Victorian house boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms - and extends to in excess of 3,000 sq ft over four floors.

It even has a cellar which is currently used as a utility room - and a driveway with parking for three cars.

And the three bedrooms on the first floor all have an en suites. Now that's luxury .....

1. The welcoming entrance hall

2. The sitting room has glazed doors to a covered outdoor entertaining area

3. The dining room has an original sash bay window to the front and a traditional style fireplace housing a Living Flame gas fire

4. The snug also has glazed doors to the covered area, and has a deep fireplace recess with built-in cupboards on one side