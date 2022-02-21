This five-bed detached house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This Victorian house in Bedford's Rothsay Gardens has a split level kitchen

There's a cellar, five bedrooms - and plenty of parking

By Clare Turner
Monday, 21st February 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 5:40 pm

Ooooh, this detached house in Rothsay Gardens is a bit tasty.

It's got it all going on - combining period feature with modern touches.

Particularly gorgeous is a split level kitchen/breakfast/family room with bi-fold doors connecting to the garden.

It's on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford for £1,350,000

The late Victorian house boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms - and extends to in excess of 3,000 sq ft over four floors.

It even has a cellar which is currently used as a utility room - and a driveway with parking for three cars.

And the three bedrooms on the first floor all have an en suites. Now that's luxury .....

1.

The welcoming entrance hall

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2.

The sitting room has glazed doors to a covered outdoor entertaining area

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3.

The dining room has an original sash bay window to the front and a traditional style fireplace housing a Living Flame gas fire

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4.

The snug also has glazed doors to the covered area, and has a deep fireplace recess with built-in cupboards on one side

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

