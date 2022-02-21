This Victorian house in Bedford's Rothsay Gardens has a split level kitchen

Ooooh, this detached house in Rothsay Gardens is a bit tasty.
It's got it all going on - combining period feature with modern touches.
Particularly gorgeous is a split level kitchen/breakfast/family room with bi-fold doors connecting to the garden.
It's on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford for £1,350,000
The late Victorian house boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms - and extends to in excess of 3,000 sq ft over four floors.
It even has a cellar which is currently used as a utility room - and a driveway with parking for three cars.
And the three bedrooms on the first floor all have an en suites. Now that's luxury .....