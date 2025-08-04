This swanky modern Bedford home really boasts architectural flair

A gorgeous house (obvs), it’s just outside Bedford – in Renhold – and was fully refurbished in 2016 with wooden cladding, aluminium glazing, and bi-fold doors.

The four-bedroom property – in Hookhams Lane – has one of those seamless layouts you often see on those aspirational videos on Insta and TikTok.

It’s on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, with a guide price of £795,000 – you can view the full listing here

At the heart of the home is a spacious and light-filled kitchen and dining area, set beneath a large central roof lantern and framed by full-width aluminium bi-folds which open on to a porcelain-tiled rear terrace. Oh yeah.

And the principal suite occupies the entire first floor, with glazed double doors opening on to a private balcony with glass balustrade (told you it was different).

There’s even a separate space outside which could be used as an office or games room. Stellar effort.

1 . Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a sleek range of cabinets in contrasting tones, including a large island with integrated Siemens induction hob and undermounted sink. A walk-in pantry sits just off the kitchen Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining area The kitchen/dining area measures 30ft 7in by 16ft 8in Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room This sitting room connects directly to the kitchen and dining space, creating a fluid and practical layout ideal for modern living Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Family room To the front of the house, the family room offers a warm and inviting reception space with engineered wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a remote-controlled gas fireplace set behind a glass panel Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford Photo Sales