This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford)

This swanky modern Bedford home really boasts architectural flair

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:20 BST
Now this is a little different.

A gorgeous house (obvs), it’s just outside Bedford – in Renhold – and was fully refurbished in 2016 with wooden cladding, aluminium glazing, and bi-fold doors.

The four-bedroom property – in Hookhams Lane – has one of those seamless layouts you often see on those aspirational videos on Insta and TikTok.

It’s on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, with a guide price of £795,000 – you can view the full listing here

At the heart of the home is a spacious and light-filled kitchen and dining area, set beneath a large central roof lantern and framed by full-width aluminium bi-folds which open on to a porcelain-tiled rear terrace. Oh yeah.

And the principal suite occupies the entire first floor, with glazed double doors opening on to a private balcony with glass balustrade (told you it was different).

There’s even a separate space outside which could be used as an office or games room. Stellar effort.

The kitchen is fitted with a sleek range of cabinets in contrasting tones, including a large island with integrated Siemens induction hob and undermounted sink. A walk-in pantry sits just off the kitchen

1. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a sleek range of cabinets in contrasting tones, including a large island with integrated Siemens induction hob and undermounted sink. A walk-in pantry sits just off the kitchen

The kitchen/dining area measures 30ft 7in by 16ft 8in

2. Dining area

The kitchen/dining area measures 30ft 7in by 16ft 8in

This sitting room connects directly to the kitchen and dining space, creating a fluid and practical layout ideal for modern living

3. Sitting room

This sitting room connects directly to the kitchen and dining space, creating a fluid and practical layout ideal for modern living

To the front of the house, the family room offers a warm and inviting reception space with engineered wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a remote-controlled gas fireplace set behind a glass panel

4. Family room

To the front of the house, the family room offers a warm and inviting reception space with engineered wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a remote-controlled gas fireplace set behind a glass panel

