This swanky modern Bedford home really boasts architectural flair

A gorgeous house (obvs), it’s just outside Bedford – in Renhold – and was fully refurbished in 2016 with wooden cladding, aluminium glazing, and bi-fold doors.
The four-bedroom property – in Hookhams Lane – has one of those seamless layouts you often see on those aspirational videos on Insta and TikTok.
It’s on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, with a guide price of £795,000 – you can view the full listing here
At the heart of the home is a spacious and light-filled kitchen and dining area, set beneath a large central roof lantern and framed by full-width aluminium bi-folds which open on to a porcelain-tiled rear terrace. Oh yeah.
And the principal suite occupies the entire first floor, with glazed double doors opening on to a private balcony with glass balustrade (told you it was different).
There’s even a separate space outside which could be used as an office or games room. Stellar effort.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.