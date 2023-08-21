This stylish Edwardian house in Bedford's Beverley Crescent even has a rare revolving summerhouse
You don’t often see properties come on the market in Bedford's quiet Beverley Crescent.
But when they do – wowsers.
This five-bed beauty is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford, priced at £765,000 – you can view the listing here
So what’s it got?
Well, think striking Edwardian black and white tiles, exposed and restored floorboards, picture rails, and doors fitted with Art Deco Bakelite handles. To say it’s stylish is something of an understatement.
And what about that garden? Not only is it huge, but there’s that all-important impressive revolving summerhouse – with its sliding windows and folding doors, it can be turned to face the sun. Love it.