This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)

This stylish Edwardian house in Bedford's Beverley Crescent even has a rare revolving summerhouse

It’s on the market for £765,000
By Clare Turner
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 17:26 BST

You don’t often see properties come on the market in Bedford's quiet Beverley Crescent.

But when they do – wowsers.

This five-bed beauty is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford, priced at £765,000 – you can view the listing here

So what’s it got?

Well, think striking Edwardian black and white tiles, exposed and restored floorboards, picture rails, and doors fitted with Art Deco Bakelite handles. To say it’s stylish is something of an understatement.

And what about that garden? Not only is it huge, but there’s that all-important impressive revolving summerhouse – with its sliding windows and folding doors, it can be turned to face the sun. Love it.

At the front of the house, this room measures 14ft 1in by 16ft 7in

1. Sitting room

Boasting French doors to the garden, this room measures 14ft 1in by 15ft 5in

2. Dining room/snug

This room measures 11ft 10in by 18ft 10in and features a handy utility room

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

As this is big enough to feature a dining table, the dining room can instead be used as a snug

4. Kitchen/breakfast room

