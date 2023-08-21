This stylish Edwardian house in Bedford's Beverley Crescent even has a rare revolving summerhouse

It’s on the market for £765,000

You don’t often see properties come on the market in Bedford's quiet Beverley Crescent.

But when they do – wowsers.

This five-bed beauty is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford, priced at £765,000 – you can view the listing here

So what’s it got?

Well, think striking Edwardian black and white tiles, exposed and restored floorboards, picture rails, and doors fitted with Art Deco Bakelite handles. To say it’s stylish is something of an understatement.

And what about that garden? Not only is it huge, but there’s that all-important impressive revolving summerhouse – with its sliding windows and folding doors, it can be turned to face the sun. Love it.

1 . Sitting room At the front of the house, this room measures 14ft 1in by 16ft 7in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining room/snug Boasting French doors to the garden, this room measures 14ft 1in by 15ft 5in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast room This room measures 11ft 10in by 18ft 10in and features a handy utility room Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen/breakfast room As this is big enough to feature a dining table, the dining room can instead be used as a snug Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales