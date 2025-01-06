This 4-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall Estate Agents)This 4-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall Estate Agents)
This 4-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall Estate Agents)

This stunning stone-built barn near Bedford is a contemporary and character cocktail

By Clare Turner
Published 6th Jan 2025, 17:20 GMT
Drink it in, this beauty is our first Property of the Week for 2025 and what better way to start than with a barn.

Located in Eagle Way, Harrold, the four-bed, three-bathroom property has more space than you can shake a stick at.

It has a guide price of £900,000 – so not within the reach of us mere mortals (but we can dream, right?) and James Kendall Estate Agents is selling it – you can access the full listing here

The property boasts 2,700 sq ft of accommodation including an impressive open-plan kitchen/dining/living space, a lovely light and airy family room/study and a GLORIOUS first-floor gallery landing.

There’s even a plumbed home office space above the double garage. It’s proper drop-dead.

From the moment you enter via the impressive oak and glass frontage, you’re greeted by a stunning sense of space and light

1. Entrance

An amazing welcome to this house, the main reception room is to the right while the opening plan kitchen and living space is the the left

2. Entrance

The standout feature of this house has got to be the contemporary white kitchen, complete with integrated appliances, a large island, and ample space for dining and entertaining

3. Kitchen

Beyond the staircase lies the large sitting room, where a striking feature wall, a solid fuel burner, and under-stair storage make this a warm and inviting retreat for the whole family

4. Reception room

