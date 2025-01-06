Located in Eagle Way, Harrold, the four-bed, three-bathroom property has more space than you can shake a stick at.
It has a guide price of £900,000 – so not within the reach of us mere mortals (but we can dream, right?) and James Kendall Estate Agents is selling it – you can access the full listing here
The property boasts 2,700 sq ft of accommodation including an impressive open-plan kitchen/dining/living space, a lovely light and airy family room/study and a GLORIOUS first-floor gallery landing.
There’s even a plumbed home office space above the double garage. It’s proper drop-dead.
1. Entrance
From the moment you enter via the impressive oak and glass frontage, you’re greeted by a stunning sense of space and light Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents
2. Entrance
An amazing welcome to this house, the main reception room is to the right while the opening plan kitchen and living space is the the left Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents
3. Kitchen
The standout feature of this house has got to be the contemporary white kitchen, complete with integrated appliances, a large island, and ample space for dining and entertaining Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents
4. Reception room
Beyond the staircase lies the large sitting room, where a striking feature wall, a solid fuel burner, and under-stair storage make this a warm and inviting retreat for the whole family Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.