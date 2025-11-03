This stunning house in Bedford's Shaftesbury Avenue has original Minton tiled flooring and sash windows

This Edwardian property sits in the prestigious Bedford address of Shaftesbury Avenue and it’s got more original features than you can shake an antique stick at.
Not only are the windows the original sash ones, there are tiled and painted wooden fireplaces, ceiling covings, architraves – and original Minton tiled flooring in the hall.
The house is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford with a guide price of £800,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
As well as all the OG goodies, the house also has a spacious sitting room and a mahoosive kitchen/family room. There are four bedrooms – two of which have en suites.