This stunning house in Bedford's Shaftesbury Avenue has original Minton tiled flooring and sash windows

This Edwardian property sits in the prestigious Bedford address of Shaftesbury Avenue and it’s got more original features than you can shake an antique stick at.

Not only are the windows the original sash ones, there are tiled and painted wooden fireplaces, ceiling covings, architraves – and original Minton tiled flooring in the hall.

The house is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford with a guide price of £800,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

As well as all the OG goodies, the house also has a spacious sitting room and a mahoosive kitchen/family room. There are four bedrooms – two of which have en suites.

Entrance hall The entrance hall features original Minton tiled flooring

Sitting room The sitting/dining room features a bay window to the front as well as two cast iron and tiled fireplaces

Sitting room French doors lead to the garden

Kitchen/family room This impressive 28ft open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room boasts a beautiful feature side bay window overlooking the garden and also has space for an eight-seater table