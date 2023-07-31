News you can trust since 1845
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)

This stunning house in Bedford's Bushmead Avenue even has access to a private rear paddock

It’s got a guide price of a cool £1.4m
By Clare Turner
Published 31st Jul 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 17:26 BST

Very rarely do I feature the rear of a property in our weekly showcase – but when it’s as impressive as this bad boy, I simply had to do it justice.

This stunning 5-bedroom house in Bushmead Avenue sits on a plot of about 0.25 of an acre, with over 3,400 sq ft of accommodation.

It’s on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston and has a guide price of £1,400,000 – you can view the Rightmove listing here

So what’s this beauty got?

Well, as well as the five bedrooms, there are four bathrooms (three of which are en suite), a mahoosive open-plan kitchen/diner/family room (plus a separate utility room because clearly there’s not enough space), a gym, sitting room, study – and mega garden with a private gated access leading into the Wade Gery paddock which extends to one acre.

Phew… that’s quite the list. Impressive. Let’s have a mosey around, shall we?

The welcoming entrance hall

1. Hallway

The welcoming entrance hall Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

The stunning open plan kitchen/dining/living area with bi-fold doors to the garden

2. Kitchen/dining/living area

The stunning open plan kitchen/dining/living area with bi-fold doors to the garden Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

This space measures 32ft 3in by 23ft 8in

3. Kitchen

This space measures 32ft 3in by 23ft 8in Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

This room, which has bi-fold doors to the open plan kitchen space, measures 26ft 2in by 16ft

4. Sitting room

This room, which has bi-fold doors to the open plan kitchen space, measures 26ft 2in by 16ft Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

