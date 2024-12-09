This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)placeholder image
This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This stunning Grade II listed cottage in Bedford has been completely refurbished

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Dec 2024, 17:20 BST
If you like your period features but still need that slice of modernity, you won’t want to pass this beauty by.

The Grade II listed cottage is of course in Elstow (where else with those beams, right?) and it’s had a serious refurb.

It’s on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for £325,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

There’s a lovely open plan sitting/dining room at the front of the house, a refitted bathroom, refitted kitchen/breakfast room, and an en suite to the main bedroom.

And as for the period features; think exposed beams and timbers, ledge and brace doors, and feature fireplaces. Fabulous.

The room is fitted with a range of cream fronted units with complementary work surfaces incorporating a sink. Integrated appliances include an electric range style cooker with an extractor over, a slim dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a washing machine

1. Kitchen/breakfast room

The room is fitted with a range of cream fronted units with complementary work surfaces incorporating a sink. Integrated appliances include an electric range style cooker with an extractor over, a slim dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a washing machine Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

There is travertine floor tiling and stairs to the first floor. At the rear of the kitchen is the gas boiler and a low unit which houses the meter. The rear hallway has a door to the rear garden

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

There is travertine floor tiling and stairs to the first floor. At the rear of the kitchen is the gas boiler and a low unit which houses the meter. The rear hallway has a door to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The open plan sitting/dining room overlooks the front and has engineered oak flooring and an understairs storage cupboard

3. Sitting/dining room

The open plan sitting/dining room overlooks the front and has engineered oak flooring and an understairs storage cupboard Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Just look at that fireplace

4. Sitting/dining room

Just look at that fireplace Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

