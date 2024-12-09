This stunning Grade II listed cottage in Bedford has been completely refurbished

The Grade II listed cottage is of course in Elstow (where else with those beams, right?) and it’s had a serious refurb.
There’s a lovely open plan sitting/dining room at the front of the house, a refitted bathroom, refitted kitchen/breakfast room, and an en suite to the main bedroom.
And as for the period features; think exposed beams and timbers, ledge and brace doors, and feature fireplaces. Fabulous.
1. Kitchen/breakfast room
The room is fitted with a range of cream fronted units with complementary work surfaces incorporating a sink. Integrated appliances include an electric range style cooker with an extractor over, a slim dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a washing machine Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
2. Kitchen/breakfast room
There is travertine floor tiling and stairs to the first floor. At the rear of the kitchen is the gas boiler and a low unit which houses the meter. The rear hallway has a door to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
3. Sitting/dining room
The open plan sitting/dining room overlooks the front and has engineered oak flooring and an understairs storage cupboard Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
4. Sitting/dining room
Just look at that fireplace Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford