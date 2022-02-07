This semi-detached house on Bedford's Embankment has some serious wow factor

Boasting three storeys, this house is extremely tasty. A proper swoon at how the other half lives.
With a desirable Bedford address - The Embankment - it's on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford, with offers in excess of £1,250,000
And, it's got not one, not three, not even five - but SEVEN bedrooms.
The Victorian bay fronted property was constructed in the late 1800s and has been sympathetically refurbished.
Careful attention has been given to blending its various period features - such as the original tiled hallway, moulded covings and traditional fireplaces - with more modern attributes including a contemporary kitchen/breakfast/dining room.
The seven double bedrooms are on the first and second floors. There is an en suite and a family bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor which is en suite to one of the bedrooms.
And if all that wasn't enough, there's also a cellar which is accessed externally via a spiral staircase at the side of the house. #want