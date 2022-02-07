This seven-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This semi-detached house on Bedford's Embankment has some serious wow factor

And it's on the market for offers in excess of £1,250,000

By Clare Turner
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:52 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:54 pm

Boasting three storeys, this house is extremely tasty. A proper swoon at how the other half lives.

With a desirable Bedford address - The Embankment - it's on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford, with offers in excess of £1,250,000

And, it's got not one, not three, not even five - but SEVEN bedrooms.

The Victorian bay fronted property was constructed in the late 1800s and has been sympathetically refurbished.

Careful attention has been given to blending its various period features - such as the original tiled hallway, moulded covings and traditional fireplaces - with more modern attributes including a contemporary kitchen/breakfast/dining room.

The seven double bedrooms are on the first and second floors. There is an en suite and a family bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor which is en suite to one of the bedrooms.

And if all that wasn't enough, there's also a cellar which is accessed externally via a spiral staircase at the side of the house. #want

1.

The entrance hall has the original part glazed entrance door, glazed double doors to the garden, and a mosaic tiled floor

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2.

The sitting room has a recessed Living Flame gas fire and double doors to the family room

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3.

The family room has an original feature fireplace housing a log burning stove, exposed oak flooring and part glazed double doors to the rear garden

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4.

The kitchen/breakfast/dining room is a major feature of the property. The kitchen is fitted in a contemporary style range of high gloss units with Corian work surfaces and space for a variety of appliances

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

BedfordVictorianMichael GrahamRightmove
