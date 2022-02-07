This semi-detached house on Bedford's Embankment has some serious wow factor

Boasting three storeys, this house is extremely tasty. A proper swoon at how the other half lives.

And, it's got not one, not three, not even five - but SEVEN bedrooms.

The Victorian bay fronted property was constructed in the late 1800s and has been sympathetically refurbished.

Careful attention has been given to blending its various period features - such as the original tiled hallway, moulded covings and traditional fireplaces - with more modern attributes including a contemporary kitchen/breakfast/dining room.

The seven double bedrooms are on the first and second floors. There is an en suite and a family bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor which is en suite to one of the bedrooms.

And if all that wasn't enough, there's also a cellar which is accessed externally via a spiral staircase at the side of the house. #want

1. The entrance hall has the original part glazed entrance door, glazed double doors to the garden, and a mosaic tiled floor Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. The sitting room has a recessed Living Flame gas fire and double doors to the family room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. The family room has an original feature fireplace housing a log burning stove, exposed oak flooring and part glazed double doors to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. The kitchen/breakfast/dining room is a major feature of the property. The kitchen is fitted in a contemporary style range of high gloss units with Corian work surfaces and space for a variety of appliances Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales