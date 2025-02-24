This refurbished 30s family home sits just on the corner of Bedford Park

Sitting right on the edge of Bedford Park, this 30s semi-detached house has got plenty going for it.

Not only are there four double bedrooms (one with balcony), three spacious reception rooms, a gated driveway, and a 100ft garden – but there’s even a loft conversion which was only built five years ago.

The house, in Park Avenue, is priced £625,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

And what do you think you’ll find at the end of that 100ft garden? A groovy summerhouse of course. Love it.

Lounge A generous room with a relaxing feel, the south-facing bay brings brightness. Either side of the fireplace is useful built-in storage

Dining room This room is filled with natural light from the glazed roof and surrounding windows, and doors open on to the garden. The dining room is open to the kitchen, making this room perfect for entertaining

Kitchen There's a range of cabinetry, lots of surfacing, plus an inset sink and an integrated oven and hob. Off the kitchen is a lobby area, leading to the cloakroom and with a back door to the garden