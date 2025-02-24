This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)
This refurbished 30s family home sits just on the corner of Bedford Park

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:20 BST
What a beauty – and as for location, you can’t get much better in my humble opinion.

Sitting right on the edge of Bedford Park, this 30s semi-detached house has got plenty going for it.

Not only are there four double bedrooms (one with balcony), three spacious reception rooms, a gated driveway, and a 100ft garden – but there’s even a loft conversion which was only built five years ago.

The house, in Park Avenue, is priced £625,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

And what do you think you’ll find at the end of that 100ft garden? A groovy summerhouse of course. Love it.

A generous room with a relaxing feel, the south-facing bay brings brightness. Either side of the fireplace is useful built-in storage

1. Lounge

A generous room with a relaxing feel, the south-facing bay brings brightness. Either side of the fireplace is useful built-in storage Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

This room is filled with natural light from the glazed roof and surrounding windows, and doors open on to the garden. The dining room is open to the kitchen, making this room perfect for entertaining

2. Dining room

This room is filled with natural light from the glazed roof and surrounding windows, and doors open on to the garden. The dining room is open to the kitchen, making this room perfect for entertaining Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

There’s a range of cabinetry, lots of surfacing, plus an inset sink and an integrated oven and hob. Off the kitchen is a lobby area, leading to the cloakroom and with a back door to the garden

3. Kitchen

There’s a range of cabinetry, lots of surfacing, plus an inset sink and an integrated oven and hob. Off the kitchen is a lobby area, leading to the cloakroom and with a back door to the garden Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Just because the current owners are using this room as a playroom for the children, doesn't mean you have to of course

4. Playroom

Just because the current owners are using this room as a playroom for the children, doesn't mean you have to of course Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

